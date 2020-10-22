Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,429 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.