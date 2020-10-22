Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

CL stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

