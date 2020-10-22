Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Five Below by 150.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Five Below by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $141.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

