United Bankshares (UBSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $24.79 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

