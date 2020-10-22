Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Vaso shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 48,072 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

