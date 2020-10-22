$590.47 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $590.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

