Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (HSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) to post earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion.

HSE opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. Husky Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

