NexJ Systems (NXJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.29 million for the quarter.

TSE:NXJ opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. NexJ Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

