NexJ Systems (NXJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.29 million for the quarter.

TSE:NXJ opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. NexJ Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

