TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TMST. Cowen boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

