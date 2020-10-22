CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.09 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO Group stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.22. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

