CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.09 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO Group stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.22. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Earnings History for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NuZee vs. Ferrellgas Partners Head to Head Contrast
NuZee vs. Ferrellgas Partners Head to Head Contrast
Amistar & Energy Recovery Critical Review
Amistar & Energy Recovery Critical Review
SVB Leerink Increases Aptinyx Price Target to $14.00
SVB Leerink Increases Aptinyx Price Target to $14.00
Foraco International Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38
Foraco International Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38
IMI plc Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $963.21
IMI plc Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $963.21
Rathbone Brothers Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,533.92
Rathbone Brothers Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,533.92


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report