Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $941.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

