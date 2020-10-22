Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.