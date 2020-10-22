Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $559.43 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $573.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.80 and a 200 day moving average of $481.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

