(BIO.B) (BIO.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter. (BIO.B) had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%.

Get (BIO.B) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO.B opened at $530.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.94. (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) has a 1 year low of $321.42 and a 1 year high of $538.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of (BIO.B) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

(BIO.B) Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for (BIO.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BIO.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.