CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. CTS has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

