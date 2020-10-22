Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DECK opened at $247.64 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $267.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.76.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

