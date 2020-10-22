Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $15.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.89 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.66. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of $223.52 and a 12 month high of $481.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have commented on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

