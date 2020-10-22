MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.34.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

