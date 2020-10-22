Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million.

EVBN opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

