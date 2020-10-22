NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuVasive stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.59.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

