Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIS stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.52. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

