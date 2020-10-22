Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

