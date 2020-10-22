Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $311.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.29 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $325.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

