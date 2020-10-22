Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $25.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $113.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $115.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.