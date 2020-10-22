Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce sales of $25.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $113.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $115.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.