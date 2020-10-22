$112.51 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report sales of $112.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.69 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $108.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $462.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.87 million to $476.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82, a PEG ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.19. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

