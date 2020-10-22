$112.51 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report sales of $112.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.69 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $108.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $462.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.87 million to $476.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82, a PEG ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.19. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million
$112.51 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. This Quarter
$112.51 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report