Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $112.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.69 million and the highest is $115.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $108.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $462.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.87 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82, a PEG ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

