Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $155.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.08 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $490.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $493.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $513.88 million, with estimates ranging from $507.30 million to $516.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TACO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 284,609 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 140,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

