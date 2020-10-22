Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to post sales of $155.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $490.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $493.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $513.88 million, with estimates ranging from $507.30 million to $516.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%.

TACO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

