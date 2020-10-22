Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $90.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Everi posted sales of $134.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $360.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.26 million, with estimates ranging from $410.60 million to $527.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $5,174,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $4,386,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everi by 62.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,754,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Everi by 16.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,137,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 302,830 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

