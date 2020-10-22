Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $110.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the highest is $120.70 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $299.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $520.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.50 million to $547.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.50 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $911.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,135,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

