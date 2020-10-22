CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.
