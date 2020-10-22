CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.