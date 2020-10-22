$42.64 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $42.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $43.82 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $33.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $173.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $176.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.81 million, with estimates ranging from $173.80 million to $180.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CTRE stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 507.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

