Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $90.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Everi reported sales of $134.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $360.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.26 million, with estimates ranging from $410.60 million to $527.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 25.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

