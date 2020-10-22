$110.48 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $110.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.70 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $520.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.50 million to $547.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.50 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $10,135,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

