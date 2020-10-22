Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.64 Million

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $42.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $43.82 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $33.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $173.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $176.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $176.81 million, with estimates ranging from $173.80 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $7,921,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

