Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.26-0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.26-$0.27 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $206.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $216.29.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

