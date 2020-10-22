Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGV. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.