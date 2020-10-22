Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $209.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $195.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

