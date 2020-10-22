BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Set at GBX 2,210 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) received a GBX 2,210 ($28.87) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on BHP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,838.46 ($24.02).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,606 ($20.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,690 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,603.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.