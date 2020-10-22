Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON CML opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 372 ($4.86). The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

