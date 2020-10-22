Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,539.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,229.30. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

