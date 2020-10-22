Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,539.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,229.30. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.