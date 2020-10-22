Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 876.79 ($11.46).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 652.60 ($8.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 627.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.87. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

In related news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (LON:WPP)

