TEMENOS AG/S (TMSNY) – Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS: TMSNY) recently:

  • 10/19/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 10/16/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 10/16/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 10/16/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 10/16/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 10/15/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $146.00 to $129.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – TEMENOS AG/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $116.27 on Thursday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

