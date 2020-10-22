Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & GEROVA Financial Group (NYSE:GVFG) Critical Analysis

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) and GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Assurant and GEROVA Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.09 billion 0.73 $382.60 million $8.55 14.38 GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than GEROVA Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Assurant and GEROVA Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00 GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant currently has a consensus target price of $148.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and GEROVA Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 3.95% 10.23% 1.32% GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Assurant beats GEROVA Financial Group on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GEROVA Financial Group

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

