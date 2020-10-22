Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Receives €92.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($108.53).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €118.30 ($139.18).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.