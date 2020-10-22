Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

