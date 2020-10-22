Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $99.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,894,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

