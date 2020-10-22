Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $72.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of CR opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

