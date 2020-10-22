NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives $15.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

